The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .272 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 58.7% of his games this season (27 of 46), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 46), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings