Monday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-30) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:10 PM on May 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (1-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-2) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 4, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (226 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule