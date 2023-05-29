The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road against the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-130) in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (+110).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 9-18-27 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas is 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 6-5-8 in the 19 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 20 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 64 games (48-8-8, 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-6-8 record (38 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 16-10-26 record in overtime games this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has earned 14 points (4-11-6 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 116 points in their 62 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 21-7-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 54 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

