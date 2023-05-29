The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice Monday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2 in the series. The Stars are favored (-130) against the Golden Knights (+110).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 51 of 100 games this season.

The Stars are 21-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

Dallas is 19-8 (victorious in 70.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Vegas has won nine of its 12 games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-189) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 3 3.3

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 3-6-1 6.3 3.1 2.7

