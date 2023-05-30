Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 51 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 games this year (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.