Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .224 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 17 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings