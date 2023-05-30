Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Dodgers on May 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Washington Nationals matchup at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.342/.461 so far this season.
- Thomas hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .261/.323/.447 so far this year.
- Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Gonsolin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jake Irvin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 74 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .338/.413/.575 so far this season.
- Freeman has hit safely in 18 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with nine doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .245/.356/.490 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rays
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.