The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .408, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this season (41 of 54), with more than one hit 21 times (38.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (20.4%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), with two or more runs 13 times (24.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.329 AVG .366
.430 OBP .446
.507 SLG .648
9 XBH 10
2 HR 5
9 RBI 13
10/13 K/BB 14/9
9 SB 6
Home Away
29 GP 25
21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (80.0%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (72.0%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (36.0%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
