The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .237 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 30 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 24 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings