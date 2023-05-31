Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .238.
- Rosario has had a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.6%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.8% of his games this year (14 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|18
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.68 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Kaprielian (0-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
