Wednesday's MLB schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

How to watch all the action in the MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (25-28) face the Texas Rangers (35-19)

The Rangers will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Riley Greene (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -150 +130 -

The Chicago White Sox (23-34) play the Los Angeles Angels (29-27)

The Angels will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.250 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.250 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.263 AVG, 13 HR, 34 RBI)

CHW Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -133 +114 9

The Chicago Cubs (24-30) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18)

The Rays will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -136 +116 9

The Baltimore Orioles (35-20) take on the Cleveland Guardians (24-30)

The Guardians will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 28 RBI)

The Oakland Athletics (12-45) play the Atlanta Braves (32-23)

The Braves will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.323 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

ATL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -235 +194 9

The San Francisco Giants (28-27) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (27-27)

The Pirates will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

Michael Conforto (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.284 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

SF Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -126 +107 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) play the Washington Nationals (23-32)

The Nationals will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.348 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.348 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

LAD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -247 +204 9.5

The Miami Marlins (28-27) play the San Diego Padres (25-29)

The Padres will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.250 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)

Jorge Soler (.250 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -120 +101 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) play the Milwaukee Brewers (28-26)

The Brewers will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.251 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -188 +159 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (28-26) play the Cincinnati Reds (25-29)

The Reds will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.288 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -177 +151 10

The New York Mets (28-27) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (25-29)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

The Houston Astros (32-22) host the Minnesota Twins (28-27)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.221 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -182 +154 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) play host to the Colorado Rockies (24-32)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 9 HR, 20 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 9 HR, 20 RBI) COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.329 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -178 +151 10

The Seattle Mariners (28-27) host the New York Yankees (34-23)

The Yankees will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)

Ty France (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI) NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.303 AVG, 18 HR, 39 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -139 +118 7.5

