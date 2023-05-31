Nationals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-32) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on May 31.
The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Dodgers and Patrick Corbin (4-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Royals
|W 12-10
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Dylan Covey
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
