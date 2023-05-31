Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-32) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on May 31.

The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Dodgers and Patrick Corbin (4-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

