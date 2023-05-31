Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Patrick Corbin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 39 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Nationals' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored 230 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin (4-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore Dylan Covey 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin - 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies

