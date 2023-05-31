You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals heading into their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .290/.348/.467 so far this year.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in 15 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a .259/.326/.443 slash line so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Syndergaard Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Syndergaard has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Twins May. 15 4.0 4 2 2 5 0 at Brewers May. 9 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 5.1 8 3 3 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 78 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .348/.420/.594 on the year.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in 19 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .463 with seven doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 31 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.357/.488 on the year.

Betts has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with three walks and an RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

