The Cleveland Browns' 7-10 record last season wasn't good enough for a playoff spot. In 2023, their over/under is 9.5 wins.

Browns: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +130 -150 43.5%

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Browns collected four wins at home last year and three on the road.

Cleveland posted a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-6 record as underdogs.

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

Last season Deshaun Watson totaled 1,102 passing yards (183.7 per game) while going 99-for-170 (58.2%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 175 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown, averaging 29.2 yards per game.

Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards on 302 carries (89.7 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Amari Cooper reeled in 78 passes for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Last season, Myles Garrett racked up 16.0 sacks, 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Cleveland 2023 Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (131), the Browns have the 26th-ranked schedule in the NFL.

Cleveland has nine games scheduled against teams that registered winning records in 2022, including three teams that compiled 12 or more wins and six with fewer than six wins last season.

The Browns' schedule in 2023 includes seven returning playoff teams and eight teams with negative playoff odds.

Browns Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +115

+115 Odds to Win the AFC North: +425

+425 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

