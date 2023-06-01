NFL Futures: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After last season's nine-win campaign that failed to earn them a playoff berth, the Pittsburgh Steelers sport an over/under of 8.5 wins for 2023.
Steelers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8.5
|-130
|+110
|56.5%
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game on offense last year (23rd in NFL), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.
- When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards last season (184.9 per game) while completing 63% of his passes (245-for-389), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also carried the ball 55 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards per game.
- A year ago Najee Harris picked up 1,038 rushing yards (61.1 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- Last season Diontae Johnson hauled in 86 passes for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- Alex Highsmith put together an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting 14.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted six passes and tacked on 96 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.
Pittsburgh 2023 Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (134), the Steelers have the 25th-ranked schedule in the NFL.
- In 2023, the Pittsburgh's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that piled up 12 or more wins and four games against squads with fewer than six wins in 2022.
- The Steelers will face seven returning playoff teams and seven teams with negative playoff odds in 2023.
Steelers Postseason Odds
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: +130
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
