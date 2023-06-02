The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .236 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 18 games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 25 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

