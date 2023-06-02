The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).

In 53 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings