The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).
  • In 53 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 25
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
