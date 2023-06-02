Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- In 53 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
