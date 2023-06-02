Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game between the Washington Nationals (24-32) and Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.
The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 4, Phillies 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Player Props
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-4.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those contests.
- This year, Washington has won nine of 20 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (240 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Dylan Covey
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.