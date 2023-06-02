The Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner will take on the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Nationals Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 240 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 397 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Gray has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore Dylan Covey 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly

