Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on June 2, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nicholas Castellanos, Lane Thomas and others in this matchup.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .284/.340/.456 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has collected 54 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .265/.336/.461 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Wheeler Stats
- The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Wheeler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 27
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|12
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|6.0
|8
|4
|3
|3
|1
|at Giants
|May. 16
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|8
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 10
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 5
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|5
|0
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 65 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .300/.345/.461 slash line on the year.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 10 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .284/.320/.396 on the year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
