The Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) visit the Washington Nationals (24-32) in NL East action, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (4-4) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.60 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.77 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.77, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Gray has collected five quality starts this year.

Gray will try to record his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will send Wheeler (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 5.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.138 in 11 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

The 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.