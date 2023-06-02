The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .314 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (10 of 35), with more than one RBI three times (8.6%).

In 14 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

