The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .275.
  • This season, Dickerson has totaled at least one hit in nine of 14 games (64.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Strahm (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
