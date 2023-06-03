The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has an OPS of .740, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .394. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 111th in slugging.
  • Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in 39 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 54 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses has driven home a run in 20 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 25
21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Strahm (4-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
