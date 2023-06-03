Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .238 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- In 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 48 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
