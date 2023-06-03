On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

In 76.8% of his games this year (43 of 56), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 27 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings