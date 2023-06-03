Mystics vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 3
At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-6) will try to end a six-game losing skid when visiting the Washington Mystics (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup.
Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-9)
|162.5
|-450
|+360
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-9.5)
|162.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-9.5)
|162.5
|-450
|+310
|Tipico
|Mystics (-9.5)
|162.5
|-500
|+350
Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Mystics have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lynx have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Mystics games have not hit the over yet this season.
- So far this year, two of the Lynx games have hit the over.
