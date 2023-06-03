At St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-6) will try to end a six-game losing skid when visiting the Washington Mystics (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN

NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Mystics have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Lynx have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Mystics games have not hit the over yet this season.

So far this year, two of the Lynx games have hit the over.

