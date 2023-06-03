The injury report for the Washington Mystics (3-2) ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (0-6) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3 from St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Washington won at home over Dallas, 75-74, in its most recent game. Its top performers were Elena Delle Donne (23 PTS, 10 REB, 46.7 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Ariel Atkins (16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT).

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN

NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Delle Donne is tops on her squad in both points (21.4) and assists (3) per contest, and also averages 7 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Shakira Austin paces her squad in rebounds per game (8.8), and also puts up 13.6 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, she posts 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud posts a team-best 6 assists per contest. She is also putting up 9.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 32.6% from the field.

Brittney Sykes posts 8.4 points, 6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 26.8% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Atkins is posting 10.2 points, 2.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -9.5 162.5

