How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals are third-worst in MLB action with 45 home runs.
- Washington's .393 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals are third in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in runs scored with 248 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Nationals hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- Washington has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Nationals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (3-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Gore has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gore is trying to record his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Matt Strahm
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Spencer Strider
