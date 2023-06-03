The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals are third-worst in MLB action with 45 home runs.

Washington's .393 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals are third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in runs scored with 248 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

Nationals hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.

Washington has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

The Nationals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (3-3) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gore has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore is trying to record his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Spencer Strider

