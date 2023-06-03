When the Washington Nationals (25-32) and Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) face off at Nationals Park on Saturday, June 3, MacKenzie Gore will get the ball for the Nationals, while the Phillies will send Matt Strahm to the mound. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Nationals (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Strahm - PHI (4-3, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Nationals and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (-110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Nationals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.