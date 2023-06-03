Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .312 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 24 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (14 of 36), with two or more runs five times (13.9%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
