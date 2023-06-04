Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Riley has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.
  • He has gone deep in nine games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 37.9% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.278 AVG .214
.361 OBP .300
.375 SLG .443
5 XBH 6
1 HR 5
6 RBI 12
18/9 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.