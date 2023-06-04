After batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .237 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (33 of 53), with more than one hit nine times (17.0%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (30.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (17.0%).

He has scored in 19 of 53 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 25 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings