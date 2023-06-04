Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .367 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .304 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Vargas has had a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (23.5%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.375
|.125
|OBP
|.412
|.125
|SLG
|.563
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|5
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.