After batting .367 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .304 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Vargas has had a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (23.5%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.125 AVG .375
.125 OBP .412
.125 SLG .563
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 5
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
