On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 56 hits, batting .264 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (34 of 55), with multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings