Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 56 hits, batting .264 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (34 of 55), with multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 7.13 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.