On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
  • Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in 40 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • In 55 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
30 GP 25
22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Suarez (0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 7.13 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
