The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .511 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .272 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers in his last outings.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 18 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings