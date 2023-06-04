Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .511 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .272 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers in his last outings.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 18 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (0-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
