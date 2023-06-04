Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .172.
  • This season, Harris II has recorded at least one hit in 18 of 36 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 36 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • In six games this season (16.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 22
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
