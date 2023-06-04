The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia take the field at Nationals Park against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 45 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 250 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (2-3) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Spencer Strider 6/10/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Mike Soroka

