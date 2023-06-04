The Philadelphia Phillies (26-32) and Washington Nationals (25-33) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (0-2, 7.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (2-3, 3.93 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-2, 7.13 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-3, 3.93 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals will send Williams (2-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.93, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.

Williams is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Williams will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 innings per appearance).

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies' Suarez (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 7.13 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .306.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

