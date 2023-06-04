Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 58 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (65.5%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (24.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (41.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.