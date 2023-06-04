Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).
  • In 17.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 58 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .324
.272 OBP .347
.421 SLG .620
6 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 15
19/4 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (24.1%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Gallen (7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.