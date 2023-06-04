Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 4 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .294.

In six of 10 games this year (60.0%), Adams has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (30.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .250 AVG .182 .250 OBP .250 .333 SLG .455 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

