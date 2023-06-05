Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Monday at LoanDepot park against Braxton Garrett, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB action with 56 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .399.

The Marlins rank sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (233 total, 3.9 per game).

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.327).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 60 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 229 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Garrett is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Garrett will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Cardinals W 7-0 Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins - Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.