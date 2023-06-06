Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (35-24) and New York Mets (30-30) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on June 6.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 14-7 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Atlanta has scored 297 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule