Dominic Smith -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .352 this season while batting .269 with 23 walks and 25 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 157th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 37 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in one of 56 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven home a run in 11 games this year (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.

In 23 games this year (41.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 26 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings