Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks on June 6, 2023
Jeimer Candelario and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Nationals Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.456 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has recorded 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .278/.335/.441 slash line on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Henry Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In seven starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 58 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .291/.377/.528 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
