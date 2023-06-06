The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .308 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three RBI), battle starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .263 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 31 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (16.1%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .217 AVG .333 .280 OBP .368 .261 SLG .472 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 7 5/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 14 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings