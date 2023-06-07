How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to knock off Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third in MLB play with 98 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Atlanta's .462 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (5-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Morton is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.
- Morton will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
