On Wednesday, June 7 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (36-24) host the New York Mets (30-31) at Truist Park. Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves, while Max Scherzer will take the hill for the Mets.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.62 ERA) vs Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.21 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 30 (60%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Braves have gone 26-12 (68.4%).

Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Mets have won in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+105) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

